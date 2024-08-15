PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of PDSB stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 250,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,475. The stock has a market cap of $118.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

