PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Lifted to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Maxim Group currently has $12.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

PFLT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFLT

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

PFLT stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $744.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.63 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 59.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

In related news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,630 shares of company stock valued at $142,920. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 65,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 104,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.