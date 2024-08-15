Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.59

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 22343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 249,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 63,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Articles

