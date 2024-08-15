Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PFGC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.92. The stock had a trading volume of 708,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,563. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $78.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PFGC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.89.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

