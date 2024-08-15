Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

PFGC traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.35. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $78.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.89.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

