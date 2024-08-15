Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,508 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.6% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $14.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $877.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,293. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $847.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $780.08. The company has a market capitalization of $388.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $530.56 and a fifty-two week high of $896.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

