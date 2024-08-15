Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Announces Variable Dividend of $0.17

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has increased its dividend by an average of 46.8% annually over the last three years.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PBR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.01. 1,754,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,323,854. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.24.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

