PGGM Investments Boosts Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $185,292,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $102,117,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,429.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,107,000 after buying an additional 245,520 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $44,837,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,707.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after buying an additional 190,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.63. 72,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.34 and a 200 day moving average of $217.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $165.21 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,689 shares of company stock worth $6,803,326. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.