PGGM Investments Cuts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $9.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.85. 543,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.77 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.22.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,684 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,863. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

