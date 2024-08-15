PGGM Investments Cuts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,761 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $9.19 on Thursday, reaching $252.83. 444,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,924. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.66. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

