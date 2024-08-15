PGGM Investments Decreases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,516 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.11. 605,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

