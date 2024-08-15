PGGM Investments Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

PGGM Investments grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,547 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $1,253,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 189,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,466 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $78.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,939. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

