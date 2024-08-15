PGGM Investments Sells 10,518 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 104.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.43. 223,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,116. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.77. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.37 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

