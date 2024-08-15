PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 1,124.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 842,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,522. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

