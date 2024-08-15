Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,331 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $33,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5,006.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,958,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,908,000 after buying an additional 5,841,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869,272 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,785,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 5,045.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

PM stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,422,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,875. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $119.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.