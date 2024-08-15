Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.61.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $3.09 on Thursday, reaching $48.53. 29,631,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,781,232. The stock has a market cap of $195.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,317,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,340,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,528,939,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,593,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,261,185,000 after buying an additional 1,530,468 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,384,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,330 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

