PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.634 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

PLDT has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years. PLDT has a payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PLDT to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT Price Performance

Shares of PHI stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. PLDT has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $30.39.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.