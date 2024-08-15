Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $2.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.19.

Shares of PLUG opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,153,000 after acquiring an additional 999,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $97,800,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,813 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,422,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 923,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

