Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 104.65% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PBL. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$40.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
