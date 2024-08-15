Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 104.65% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PBL. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$40.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of PBL traded up C$0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.50. 43,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,137. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.40. The company has a market cap of C$581.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of C$17.95 and a 1 year high of C$37.75.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

