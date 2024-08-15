Pollux Coin Price Reaches $0.28 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and approximately $316,815.20 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,772,124 coins and its circulating supply is 39,820,005 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,772,123.848126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.28445262 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $309,580.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

