Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46), Zacks reports.

Prelude Therapeutics Trading Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ PRLD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,035. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRLD. Barclays lowered Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

