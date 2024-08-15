Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Down 18.9% in July

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Pro-Dex

NASDAQ:PDEX traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $19.42. 6,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,439. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.37.

In other Pro-Dex news, Director Angelita Rebamontan Domingo sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $47,305.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,895.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 43.3% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.