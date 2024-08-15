ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ BIB traded up $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $64.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,430. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.94. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $69.56.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 5,408.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 132.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 26,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

