ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 5.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 40,662,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 141,311,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 7.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
