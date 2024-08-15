ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 5.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 40,662,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 141,311,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 7.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

