Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of NYSE:PLX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 180,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,976. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.78.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
