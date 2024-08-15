Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PLX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 180,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,976. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.