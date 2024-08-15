Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Provident Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Provident Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PROV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. 713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.39. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 5.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

