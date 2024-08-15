Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $42,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,355.0% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 151,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 145,423 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 44.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 230,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 71,274 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PRU traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.56. 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,067. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $128.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.42.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

