Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 265.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PEG traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.42. 2,153,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,005. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.