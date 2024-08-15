pufETH One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.34 Million (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, pufETH has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. pufETH has a market cap of $394.53 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pufETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,650.57 or 0.04465214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About pufETH

pufETH was first traded on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 494,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 494,390.54581206. The last known price of pufETH is 2,655.12065494 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,819,123.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

