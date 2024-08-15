Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Pyxis Tankers had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PXS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.19. 21,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,299. The company has a market cap of $54.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.02. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

