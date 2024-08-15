QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives $6.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QS shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,463,892.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,283,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,713.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,463,892.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,283,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,713.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,262,308 shares of company stock worth $7,391,080 over the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,306,000 after acquiring an additional 796,723 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QS stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 4.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

