Qubic (QUBIC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Qubic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Qubic has a total market cap of $187.00 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qubic has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qubic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Qubic

Qubic’s genesis date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 109,929,085,175,710 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 109,929,085,175,710 with 108,098,197,740,402 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000177 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,124,372.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.