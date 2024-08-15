Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.69. 684,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $152.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.74.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.38%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.58.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

