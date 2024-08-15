Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Shares Down 14.7%

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIPT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.89. Approximately 112,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 30,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th.
About Quipt Home Medical
Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.
