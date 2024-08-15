Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $569,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.36. 42,838,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,316,945. The company has a market cap of $238.18 billion, a PE ratio of 214.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

