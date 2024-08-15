Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $773,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 9.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 70,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $325.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,660. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.38 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.11. The firm has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

