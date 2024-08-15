Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $895,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,308 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after buying an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after buying an additional 3,019,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,415,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $72.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,694,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,119,162. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,117,234 shares of company stock valued at $76,982,734. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.47.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

