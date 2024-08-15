Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $400,000 Investment in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA HIGH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 122,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,441. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $25.28.

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

