Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 210 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $110.94. 7,427,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,042,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.80.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.