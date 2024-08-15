Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,896,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,033,943. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

