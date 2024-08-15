Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,399,279,000 after purchasing an additional 330,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,574,347,000 after acquiring an additional 43,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $8.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $468.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,545. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.81. The stock has a market cap of $435.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.91.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,749,175 shares of company stock valued at $786,543,836. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

