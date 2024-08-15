Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 486 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX traded up $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $146.80. 6,283,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,888,967. The stock has a market cap of $270.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

