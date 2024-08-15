Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Mplx Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.85. 2,844,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,527. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

