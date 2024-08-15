Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $18.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,175.33. 569,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,482. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,177.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,063.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $992.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,561 shares of company stock worth $40,585,963. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

