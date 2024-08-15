Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,165.95

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,165.95 and last traded at $1,159.10, with a volume of 34372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,156.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,063.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $992.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,561 shares of company stock valued at $40,585,963. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,250,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

