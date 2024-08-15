Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) Insider Purchases A$124,833.85 in Stock

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL – Get Free Report) insider Jim Beyer purchased 80,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.56 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of A$124,833.85 ($82,127.53).
Regis Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.05.
Regis Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Regis Resources
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.