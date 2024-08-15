Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) Insider Purchases A$124,833.85 in Stock

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL – Get Free Report) insider Jim Beyer purchased 80,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.56 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of A$124,833.85 ($82,127.53).

Regis Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.05.

Get Regis Resources alerts:

Regis Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.