Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Up 168.6% in July

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a growth of 168.6% from the July 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ezra Beyman bought 10,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,219.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at $82,046.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reliance Global Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 157,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Reliance Global Group Price Performance

About Reliance Global Group

Shares of NASDAQ RELI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.56. 6,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,919. Reliance Global Group has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $75.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.