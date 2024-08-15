Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $689.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 342.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 163,809 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 328,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

