ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alpha Pro Tech and ReWalk Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 1 3.50

ReWalk Robotics has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 319.35%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Alpha Pro Tech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech 6.92% 6.86% 6.23% ReWalk Robotics -134.52% -35.41% -27.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.7% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and ReWalk Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech $61.09 million 1.08 $4.19 million $0.36 15.72 ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 1.95 -$22.13 million ($3.11) -1.00

Alpha Pro Tech has higher revenue and earnings than ReWalk Robotics. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Pro Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats ReWalk Robotics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, synthetic roof underlayment, and self-adhered roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

