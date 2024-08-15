Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Director Sells $16,400.00 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $16,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,406.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alissa Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $21,800.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 6.2 %

RGTI stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $144.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 538.72%. The company had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGTI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGTI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Further Reading

